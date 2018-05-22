Kraut announces campaign challenging Rep. Steinberg





















Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 Westport Representative Town Meeting member Greg Kraut recently announced policy ideas to assist businesses and prevent future residential property tax spikes on Jan. 14, 2018. Westport Representative Town Meeting member Greg Kraut recently announced policy ideas to assist businesses and prevent future residential property tax spikes on Jan. 14, 2018. Photo: Contributed Photo Image 2 of 6 Representative Town Meeting member Greg Kraut speaks at the April 3 RTM meeting in Westport Town Hall. Representative Town Meeting member Greg Kraut speaks at the April 3 RTM meeting in Westport Town Hall. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 6 Greens Farms resident and Representative Town Meeting member Greg Kraut spoke in opposition to a new home construction at 20 Morningside Drive South at the Historic District Commission meeting on Dec. 12 in Westport Town Hall. less Greens Farms resident and Representative Town Meeting member Greg Kraut spoke in opposition to a new home construction at 20 Morningside Drive South at the Historic District Commission meeting on Dec. 12 in ... more Photo: Sophie Vaughan/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 6 District 5 Representative Town Meeting (RTM) members Nicole Klein, Karen Kramer, Peter Gold, and Greg Kraut were inaugurated into the current RTM term by Town Clerk Patty Strauss at the Nov. 20 Oath of Office Ceremonies in Westport Town Hall. less District 5 Representative Town Meeting (RTM) members Nicole Klein, Karen Kramer, Peter Gold, and Greg Kraut were inaugurated into the current RTM term by Town Clerk Patty Strauss at the Nov. 20 Oath of Office ... more Photo: Sophie Vaughan/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 6 Greenwich Newcomers Club founder Greg Kraut with his wife Haley and 12-week-old son Dillon at a one of the clubs monthly meet-and-greet events at Jewels by Viggi on Greenwich Ave. 5/14/10 Citizen contributed photo less Greenwich Newcomers Club founder Greg Kraut with his wife Haley and 12-week-old son Dillon at a one of the clubs monthly meet-and-greet events at Jewels by Viggi on Greenwich Ave. 5/14/10 Citizen contributed ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Greenwich Citizen Image 6 of 6 Greg Kraut poses with his wife Haley Kraut, in the doorway of their Greenwich home. The Kraut's moved to Greenwich from NYC 6 months ago and Greg is resurrecting a newcomers club for residents who have recently moved to Greenwich. less Greg Kraut poses with his wife Haley Kraut, in the doorway of their Greenwich home. The Kraut's moved to Greenwich from NYC 6 months ago and Greg is resurrecting a newcomers club for residents who have ... more Photo: Bob Luckey / ST Kraut announces campaign challenging Rep. Steinberg 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Republican Greg Kraut plans to announce his intentions to challenge four-term incumbent Rep. Jonathan Steinberg for his seat in Connecticut’s 136th General Assembly.

Kraut, 42, is the first person to challenge Steinberg this election season and plans to announce his campaign at the Republican Caucus at 8 p.m. May 22 in the Long Lots School Auditorium.

Kraut was, until a month ago, a registered independent. In order to run with the backing of the Republican party, Kraut will need to win the party’s nomination at the caucus Tuesday night.

First elected to the state assembly in 2010, incumbent Steinberg is in his fourth term representing the 136th district, which covers most of Westport.

Following his move from Scarsdale to Westport in 2016, Kraut became active in the Westport community and won a spot on the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) for the first time last November, earning more votes than any other RTM candidate from his district in Greens Farms.

A 20-year veteran of real estate management and development, Kraut last year founded his own firm, K Property Group, where he is a managing partner.

During the 2017 state budget crisis, Kraut said he grew concerned and began to look through the state’s financial books and formulate a plan. In January, Kraut released his magnum opus for Connecticut’s economic future, which includes a detailed “three-year emergency recovery plan” for the state and more than 15 policy ideas, including a proposal to double the state’s gaming revenue with proceeds going to a separate education fund.

Kraut lives in Westport with his wife, Haley, and the couple’s two young sons. “When you ask me what got me involved in all this, it’s a clear vision for repairing Connecticut and how you get Connecticut back on track and make it very competitive in the tri-state,” Kraut said.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1