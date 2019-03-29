Koshansky excited to take over Staples lacrosse

WESTPORT — To say that Will Koshansky is excited for the upcoming season for the Staples boys lacrosse team would be an understatement.

Koshansky is going into his first season as the head coach of the program and he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“So far everything’s been awesome,” said the 28-year-old Long Island native, who played the sport professionally for seven years with two teams and was a defensive coach at New Canaan the previous six years. “There’s a ton of great energy around the program and I’ve received so much support.”

The Wreckers are coming off an 11-6 campaign that saw them reach the FCIAC quarterfinals and the CIAC Class L state tournament. They lost the first game of each tourney and after the season, veteran head coach Paul McNulty retired after 10 years at Staples (23 seasons total).

With a group of 75 players in the fold, Koshansky has high hopes but there’s something important he most wants to establish.

“The big focus has been on the culture of the program, which is exactly where we want our starting point to be,” said Koshansky, who was a team captain and four-year starter on defense/long-stick middie at Penn. “We want to be a tough and physical team and we’re stressing being fast, tough and aggressive. We have 19 seniors so we have good leadership and most importantly they are all great kids and good people.”

One of the things Koshansky is taking from New Canaan to Staples is the cohesion of all the teams (freshman, JV and varsity) in the program. All three teams need to be on the same page in order to be successful and Koshansky said it should be pretty seamless transition and he added he will work with the youth program.

“All the levels have to be aligned,” he said. “I learned a lot from (New Canaan head coach) Chip (Buzzeo) and not only is he a mentor, he’s a good friend. Chip does a great job from top to bottom.”

New Canaan is one of the top-notch programs in the FCIAC looking to knock off Staples. Koshansky knows a team has to ready to play each and every game in the FCIAC because almost every team in the league can hold its own.

“The FCIAC is either No. 1 or 2 conference in the country,” he said. “You have Darien, Ridgefield, New Canaan, and Greenwich at a high level but then you have Fairfield Ludlowe and Fairfield Warde which continue to improve.”

Staples has been in the mix among the top schools and Koshansky is looking for the Wreckers to maintain, or even surpass, that consistency.

“The end goal is to compete and win a championship,” he said. “Will that be possible every year? No but that’s going to be our mindset. We’re going to take it one day at a time.”

The Wreckers kick off the 2019 campaign this weekend when they host Germantown Academy (Pa.) on Saturday at 11 a.m.