Korean brake manufacturer to open US headquarters in Georgia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says a brake manufacturer based in South Korea plans to open its first North American manufacturing facility in McDonough.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Kemp announced on Wednesday the new 220,000-square-foot facility for Sangsin Technology America. The newspaper says the $20 million plant will create about 200 jobs.

Kemp says in a new release that Sangsin was founded in 1975 and is Korea's largest brake manufacturer, providing friction products to more than 90 countries. The chair of the Henry County Development Authority, Pierre Clements, says the county has worked to attract manufacturing and international companies to the area.

It's unclear when construction will begin.

