ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (AP) — A U.S. Air Force court-martial panel has convicted a Kirtland Air Force Base airman on charges stemming from a 2019 crash that killed an Albuquerque woman.

Airman Calvin Cooper, 22, faced sentencing Wednesday after being convicted Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide in the death of Angelica Baca, 39.