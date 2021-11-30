‘King Richard’ serves a sentimental look at the Williams sisters’ father

Will Smith has been nominated twice for Oscars. Now his persuasive performance as “King Richard” should earn him a third nod and, perhaps, first win. Smith plays stubborn, outspoken Richard Williams, the demanding yet loving father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.
Set in Compton, California, Richard’s story begins as he gathers discarded tennis balls at various local country clubs, storing them in his van. Every day, he drives his young girls to the cracked, inner-city public courts, relentlessly drilling them on their strokes before reporting for work as a security guard.