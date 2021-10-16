King George native shares free farmhouse designs CATHY DYSON, The Free Lance-Star Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 9:08 a.m.
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Compared to the extravagant multimillion homes, dream resorts and waterfront restaurants Jay Osborne helped design in the San Francisco area, the abandoned farmhouse he found in the woods of Westmoreland County seemed a throwback to a less-complicated time.
It was that “profound simplicity” that appealed to Osborne, 35, who spent his childhood near Dahlgren and graduated from King George High School in 2005. He settled on the West Coast when he fell in love with San Francisco after a cross-country bike trip.
Written By
CATHY DYSON, The Free Lance-Star