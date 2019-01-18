Kim Reynolds takes oath as governor, hosts inaugural events

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has taken the oath of office as the state's 43rd governor and the first woman to be elected to the job.

After the formal swearing in ceremony Friday morning, Reynolds hosted an open house at Terrace Hill, the governor's official residence, and a similar event at the Iowa State Capitol.

Friday evening, two inaugural balls are planned in Des Moines.

Reynolds took office after having served as governor since May 2017, rising from lieutenant governor when Terry Branstad became U.S. ambassador to China.

A Republican, Reynolds comes into office with her party controlling the legislative agenda and at a time when Iowans also elected 45 women to serve in the Legislature, the most ever. Women also replaced men in two of Iowa's congressional district in November.

Lieutenant Gov. Adam Gregg also took the oath of office Friday.