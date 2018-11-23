Killington World Cup organization hope to attract 40k fans

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Organizers of the third World Cup skiing event being held at Vermont's Killington ski resort are hoping the two-day event will attract 40,000 people to the region.

The Audi FIS Ski World Cup is attracting some of the best women skiers in the world for the event being help Saturday and Sunday.

The Rutland Herald reports that last year the event drew 34,000 people. This is the third year Killington has hosted the event.

Killington spokeswoman Courtney DiFiore says officials hope to increase last year's number.

Michael Coppinger of the Killington Pico Area Association says organizers agreed to hold the event three times in Killington with an option for a fourth.

There's no word yet on whether the World Cup will return for a fourth year in 2019.

