Kids sickened in E. coli outbreak settle for $2.5 million

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Six children sickened by E. coli from a chocolate mousse cake in Reno have settled a lawsuit for $2.5 million.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported Monday that two more children and 17 adults were also sickened by the cake prepared in a mixing bowl that had been used to process raw meat in 2015.

Most of the settlement will go to two boys who needed extensive hospital treatment. Just under half will pay medical expenses and the rest will go to the children in structured settlements or pre-paid college tuition.

A lawyer for the commercial kitchen that prepared the cake says they're saddened about happened and glad to see the claims settled.

A Washoe judge must still approve the settlement.

Others sickened in the outbreak have already settled lawsuits.