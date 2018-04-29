Kids' podcast festival kicks off week of screen-free events

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Boston's NPR news station is debuting its first podcast festival geared to young listeners.

WBUR says the two-day event — dubbed "The Mega Awesome Super Huge Wicked Fun Podcast Playdate" — started Saturday at Brookline's Coolidge Corner Theatre.

Podcasts will include WBUR's "Circle Round," Gimlet's "Story Pirates," WHYY's "Eleanor Amplified," Minnesota Public Radio's "Brains On!," Vermont Public Radio's "But Why" and National Public Radio's "Wow in the World."

The event continued Sunday and kicks off a week of screen-free events designed to pry children away from smartphones, TV and video games.

Organizers say it will feature live performances from actors, musicians and podcast producers.

Topics will include where dreams come from, why animals hibernate, what goes on aboard the International Space Station, and more.