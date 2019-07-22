Kids get free backpacks at giveaway event

Westport Wireless Zone manager Angelo Martone, state. Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, and First Selectman Jim Marpe. Taken July 21, 2019 in Westport, CT.

WESTPORT — Despite the sweltering heat, Westport Wireless Zone had a strong showing for its third annual backpack giveaway event on Sunday.

Angelo Martone, manager of the 385 Post Road East shop, said the event started three years ago as part of the business’ effort to build relationships with the community.

“We are always looking to do something,” Martone said.

Establishing relationships with customers and the community is important to his store, he said, which is why his staff strives to provide extraordinary customer service.

“People come to us for a reason,” he said. “We go above and beyond just a regular transaction.”

Since starting the initiative, Martone’s store has delivered nearly 100 backpacks each year, filled with school supplies like pencils and folders.

In addition to backpacks, families at Sunday’s giveaway enjoyed a variety of activities and treats, including a gaming truck, face painting, live music, popcorn and snow cone machines.

Martone said this one day allows more familial relationships to be established.

“It gives us an opportunity to reach out, see people and talk to them,” he said. “We get to experience who they are as a human being instead of just a customer.”

With the success of the giveaway, Martone said he hopes to continue the event for years to come.

“It’s a feel good day,” Martone said. “We wanted to reach out to our community and say we’re not just about making money. We want to give to the community as well.”

