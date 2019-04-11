Key deadline means end of the road for hundreds of bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of proposed bills met their demise as Oregon lawmakers turn their attention to other legislative priorities.

Lawmakers had until Tuesday to move their measures out of committee. Schedules were jam packed as committees voted on hundreds of proposals sometimes without discussion.

But not every proposal got a vote ahead of the deadline. Those that didn't are left on the cutting room floor.

Proposals abandoned for this session include a measure allowing school districts to provide firearm safety training for first graders. Another scrapped plan would have allowed marijuana consumption at festivals and certain indoor lounges.

House Speaker Tina Kotek said most of the rejected proposals were left behind because they still required more work before they could get a vote.