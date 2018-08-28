Key Hispanic New Mexico GOP lawmaker to retire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of New Mexico's longest-serving Hispanic Republican state lawmakers has announced he is dropping his re-election bid and will retire.

Rep. Larry Larrañaga of Albuquerque said Tuesday he was withdrawing his name from this year's ballot after experiencing "new challenges."

A widely respected lawmaker on New Mexico budget issues, Larrañaga was first elected in 1994 as part of the GOP wave that won races across the country in reaction to then-President Bill Clinton.

Larrañaga was known for his focus on water issues and was a key proponent of developing a 40-year water plan for New Mexico.

Larrañaga worked as district engineer for the New Mexico Highway Department, eventually became department secretary from 1982 to 1988.

William 'Bill' Pratt, a Democrat, remains in the New Mexico House District 27 race.