Kentucky stepping up patrols through Labor Day weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Transportation and law enforcement officials in Kentucky are participating in a project to encourage safe driving as summer comes to an end.

Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas said in a news release that traffic is expected to increase during the Labor Day weekend. He says the Office of Highway Safety is working to raise awareness of impaired driving dangers and help law enforcement take impaired drivers off the highways.

Kentucky State Police Sgt. Josh Lawson says extra troopers will be patrolling. The campaign began Friday and runs through Sept. 3.

The Highway Safety Office distributes federal grant money to increase law enforcement presence during designated holiday periods. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says high-visibility enforcement campaigns reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.