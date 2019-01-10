Kentucky park offers tours to view migrating sandhill cranes

LUCAS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky park is offering tours to view sandhill cranes as they stop in the state on their journey home.

The Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet says in a statement that Barren River Lake State Resort Park is offering the tours Jan. 23-27. The statement says participants are allowed to get close to the birds as they migrate through the area.

Tours are led by naturalists from the Kentucky Department of Parks and participants have the option of taking a sunrise or sunset trip.

Registration is required and the fee varies based on age. Tours include transportation, education sessions, a box lunch and a long sleeve T-shirt.