Kentucky city takes down homeless camps as temperatures fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The city of Lexington, Kentucky, has taken down several homeless camps this month as temperatures continue to drop.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a director of one of the city's homeless shelters says the city may be removing the camps, but that's not helping to move people inside.

Catholic Action Center Ginny Ramsey says very few homeless people stay at shelters because they're also struggling with mental health issues. City officials say a spike in hepatitis A cases in the local homeless population was behind the move.

The director of Lexington's Homeless Prevention and Intervention Office, Polly Ruddick, says the city has been working with camp residents for weeks to find alternative housing. But Ramsey says not all of the displaced residents made it inside and many have lost their belongings.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com