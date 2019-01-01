Kentucky church minister going strong after 45 years

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — Alan Chamness says his grandfather didn't expect him to stay in Henderson more than six months.

Knowing Chamness' personality, it might be reasonable to understand that. Even at 70 years old, Chamness describes himself as having unmedicated attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

"I would have loved to have been an octopus to have more hands and do more things. I would have enjoyed it. I need more hands because my mind thinks like that," Chamness said.

A bundle of energy, Chamness rarely stays in one spot very long. But he has remained as a minister at Henderson First Baptist Church for 45 years.

"In this day and age, that's unheard of for someone in the ministry to be in one spot in one location for 45 years," said Jeff Coursey, who was 10 years old when Chamness came to the church in 1973 and himself was in the ministry as a youth pastor, associate pastor and senior pastor.

Chamness -- a Marion, Illinois, native -- was a student at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville when he became the minister of music and youth at First Baptist.

"When I moved here 45 years ago, I was going to buy a house. My grandfather did not like that. He was my role model as far as family was concerned," Chamness said. "I decided I was going to buy this house and move here. I was planning on staying. He just objected to it. I asked him, 'Why don't you want me to buy this house.' He said, 'Alan, you won't stay there six months.' "

Even with his 71st birthday approaching in May, Chamness plans to remain on the church staff into 2019 and beyond, though in a different role. In recent years, he had considered cutting back his work hours. After being hospitalized while on a trip to Italy in the fall, Chamness decided now was the time.

"Once you turn 70, you start thinking, 'I don't think I'm going to live 70 more years.' I felt the need to cut some hours from my schedule," he said. "In September, I ended up in the hospital in Venice. I realized I don't rebound like I used to. There's nothing wrong with admitting that. I think a change would be good."

Beginning in January, Chamness will be relinquishing his role as the minister of music at the church on the corner of Center and Elm streets. He will remain on the staff in a part-time role as minister of senior adults and pastoral care.

In the mid-1980s, Chamness added senior adult minister to his duties and gave up the youth minister role 10 years ago when the church hired a full-time minister for that position.

While his new position brings with it a new title, it's not really a new job for Chamness.

"I've been doing those all along, but it's not been called that specifically. I love to do hospital visitation. If I weren't doing what I'm doing right now, I'd love to be a hospital chaplain. There's such a great ministry there," he said.

Growing up in a church environment rich with music, Chamness felt a call early on to enter the music ministry.

"I was raised in a Southern Baptist church that put a big accent on music," said Chamness, who recalls fondly his minister of music Bud Rushing, who was an early mentor to him. "I had a minister of music who helped guide me to where I'm doing to what I'm doing today."

Mentors played an important role in Chamness' life and, in turn, he has been a strong mentor to others.

"Mentors can be frank or complimentary. They can be honest. That's a neat thing that we can develop those mentors," he said. "It's like my car. I have people who fix my car when it's broken. I listen to them. Why not listen to mentors in the same way? I think God puts very specific people in your path for this kind of thing."

Chamness' gift of encouragement goes hand-in-hand with his role as a mentor to so many people through the years.

"Perhaps Alan's greatest gift is bringing out and utilizing the gifts of others. He taught many a youth to believe in himself," said Bill Patterson, who worked alongside Chamness as senior pastor at First Baptist from 1990 through 2000. "He would see potential talents or giftedness from the Lord — often before the young person had an inkling that he had that particular talent or ability. He would encourage the young person and use his talents in front of others until the young person began to believe in himself."

"He is the best encourager I know," said Todd Linn, who has been the senior pastor at First Baptist since 2002. "He will encourage people to give their best, do their best, and believe in themselves. I sometimes joke that Alan could convince people to believe they could fly if they just worked hard enough at it and didn't give up trying."

No matter what role of ministry Chamness finds himself in, music is the avenue that Chamness has taken to reach his destination.

Chamness quotes I Corinthians 9:22, "I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some" as a foundation for the role that music has played in his ministry.

"I translate means into vehicle. Music is a vehicle to me to get me into places that sometimes I couldn't get into," he said, which includes youth and senior adult ministry.

Recently, Chamness has started a worship service at Colonial Assisted Living on Adams Lane. "I start off with music and it pulls them right in. I'm not going to be minister of music but I'm still using that as a vehicle to travel from one place to another," he said. "I can still do my music in my pastoral care and senior adults. That vehicle will continue to carry me for the rest of my life."

The biggest change for Chamness will be his Sunday morning routine. For 45 years, he has led the music at First Baptist whether from the front of the congregation or from behind the piano. That will role will cease after the Jan. 6 services.

"That's going to be the biggest adjustment on Sunday is to not show up and lead the music. How do I deal with that? I have no idea except that I trust that God in his providence has a place for my gifts and I think that's right here," he said. "I will still be participating in congregational worship at some point. I don't exactly know what I'm going to be doing."

A product of Chamness' 45 years in Henderson is the deep relationships that he has built with families here.

"Think about 45 years and the number of relationships that he has built," Coursey said. "I was 10 years old when he came. I'm 54 now. He was in our wedding. He was there when our kids were born. He's a major blessing to us. It wasn't just to our family but to thousands probably. You can't even count."

"Alan is friendly and very outgoing. He's someone who puts you at ease regardless of how you are or where you are at in your life," said Jan Young, who has served alongside Chamness at the church's organist for the last 43 of his 45 years there and also taught in the youth department. "He's good at engaging you. He has no agenda other than just to get to know you."

The compassion he shows to others has helped to build those meaningful relationships. Patterson notes that Chamness' license plate reads "BYKOTA" from Ephesians 4:32 — "Be ye kind one to another." He jokes that some have interpreted that acronym differently -- "Bring your kids over to Alan's."

The kindness that Chamness shows has also been experienced by fellow staff members.

"Alan is caring, compassionate, and will be there for whoever needs him, whenever the time," Linn said. "Several years ago I caught an emergency flight to Arizona after my dad had a serious heart attack. He never regained consciousness and my sister and I watched as he took his final breaths. The experience was exhausting and the trip home was surreal. When I got off the plane in Evansville, there was Alan with a big cup of coffee for me. I tear up even now as I think back upon that small gesture that captures the heart of Alan: He always knows just when to show up."

Chamness has officiated hundreds of weddings and funerals through the years and participated in far more of those ceremonies as a musician.

"I love to do weddings. My mother said I was bossy. I can be bossy there in a different way than I can in ministry. If you are directing a wedding, you can be bossy," he said with a hearty laugh.

Chamness' stay in Henderson was almost a short one.

"I had been here about a year and I was kind of 'wandery' then. I went to one of my mentors -- Gene Quinn, who was the state music secretary in Kentucky. I told him, 'We need to think about me going somewhere else.' He said 'Alan, I'll help you but you do me one favor. You go back to Henderson and you work for one more year.' I did. I came back and never asked him again. I think then is when I knew I was going to be here for a while.

"A lot of my friends would jump (to other jobs) every 18 months, every two years. I just didn't have that inclination to do that," Chamness said.

"As a young minister you have offers. I've had plenty of those and some got pretty serious at points. This place is special. Henderson First Baptist Church is a special place."

His longevity at one church has enabled him to cultivate deep relationships with families — many of whom started out in the youth group and went on to have children and grandchildren in the church.

"A lot of my comrades when they jump from church to church they miss all that," Chamness said. "I'm dealing with my third generation here. Some members of my first youth group are now in my senior adult group. That's a little sobering," he said.

Chamness' ministry will take on a different direction with the new year as primarily he will be meeting the needs of senior adults in the community.

"Since I was raised by grandparents, I always had an affinity for older folks. I like them. I can sit all day in a group of 4- or 5-year-olds or in a group of teenagers or in a group of senior adults and just be as happy as a lark," he said.

There are similarities to youth ministry and senior adult ministry, Chamness said. "Teenagers want somebody to listen to them, so does the widow who lives out on 41-A. Senior adults have as many needs if not more than teenagers do. Satan is still Satan. Satan is going to tempt the senior like he does the junior in high school. I think we lose sight of that. We think they've got it made, that they all walk around with halos. Under the halo, there is sometimes a senior adult who doubts and a senior adult who is frustrated and a senior adult who is not happy."

Chamness wants to expand a growing senior adult ministry that will be based in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. First Baptist has already started worship services in some locations and Chamness wants to start more. It is a way to follow the teaching from Mark 16:15 "Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature."

"We have a history of starting satellite churches in different places. That's essentially what this is -- opening up the ministry of the church in a different spot. The scriptures say go where the people are," Chamness said. "Oftentimes it's not here on this corner (at Center and Elm). We do great ministry here on this corner, but you have to take it out."

Chamness plans to continue to carry the gospel out and minister as long as he is able. He preferred to remain on the church's staff rather than retire completely.

"I still have energy that I can turn into ministry. That will continue until I don't have energy," he said. "When I fail to have the energy to do ministry and I'll know then it's time to fully retire."

Chamness' desire to continue to minister does not surprise those who know him well. "He does not understand what fatigued ministers often describe as 'burnout.' That's a word that just doesn't compute with Alan because he understands his calling to go beyond the mechanics of a job description and find ultimate expression in joyful service to the Lord," Linn said.

Even if he ceases to be employed by a church, Chamness won't cease to be a minister. "I want every day to reflect God's glory. I pray on a daily basis, 'Lord, help me be a good minister today,'" he said. "If I'm in an assisted living home or a nursing home someday, I still will be a minister. That won't stop."

