Kentucky child care facilities to receive grant for expenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky day care facilities will receive a one-time grant of $130 per child from federal coronavirus funds to help pay wages and other expenses, a state official said Wednesday.

“It’s been a difficult year for child care,” Kentucky Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said. “The coronavirus closed all licensed, certified and registered facilities and impacted children, families and employees of these facilities as well as the owners of these businesses.”

The funds will go to licensed day cares and certified homes to help pay wages; mortgage or rent, utilities and insurance payments for the facility; and other costs.

The announcement came as Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 2,398 newly reported cases, although 1,472 were from a backlog of data from Fayette County. There were five new deaths, Beshear said.

More than 1.5 million coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky, and the positivity rate dropped to 4.21%. Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said the additional data from Fayette County did not affect the positivity rate, a seven-day rolling figure reflecting the average number of tests coming back positive for the virus.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.