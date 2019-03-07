Kentucky bill stemming from disputed election advances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The top Republican and Democrat in the Kentucky House want to spare lawmakers from being thrown into the middle of a disputed election, like they were this year.

A House committee advanced a bill Thursday to set up an automatic recount if a legislative election's margin is within 0.5 percent.

After the recount, a candidate still contesting the election could go to court.

The bill is a response to Democrat Jim Glenn's initial one-vote victory over Republican DJ Johnson in last year's election. Johnson asked the House for a recount, and nine lawmakers chosen by random drawing formed an Election Contest Board to oversee the process.

Johnson eventually dropped his challenge, but the dispute was a distraction for the House.

The bill's sponsors are House Speaker David Osborne and Democratic leader Rocky Adkins.

___

The legislation is House Bill 522.