Kentucky State Police hold fundraiser for Special Olympics

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police posts across the state are participating in a fundraiser for Special Olympics called Cover the Cruiser.

Each post will have a police cruiser parked at a designated location and encourage the public to cover it with custom Special Olympics Kentucky stickers, police said in a statement.

The stickers can be purchased for a $1 minimum donation, which goes directly to Special Olympics, the statement said. The stickers can then be placed on the police cruiser.

The fundraiser, which began Monday and runs through Friday, is an effort to support Special Olympics Kentucky, which had to cancel its annual Summer Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Special Olympics is Kentucky's largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities, according to its website.