FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Starting March 29, Kentuckians 40 and older will be able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

“As of today, we’re right at 1.25 million Kentuckians who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is more than 36% of our adult population, which is really exciting,” Beshear, a Democrat, said. “This is the pace we want to keep up.”