Kennywood's Steel Curtain roller coaster to remain closed

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania amusement park says its newest and biggest attraction will remain closed with no timetable for opening.

Kennywood Park near Pittsburgh says crews "are continuing work on some adjustments" to the Steel Curtain, which has been closed since Saturday.

The 4,000-foot-long coaster contains nine inversions, which park officials say is the most in North America, and the world's tallest inversion at 197 feet.

The park said on its Facebook site that maintenance crews are working with designer S&S Worldwide but can't say when the Steel Curtain will reopen.

When it does, the park says "stoppages and periodic closures" will remain possible due to the "newness, complexity and record-breaking nature" of the ride.

The park is located in West Mifflin, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of downtown Pittsburgh.