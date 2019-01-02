Kenai Assembly's prayer list broadens after policy change

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The list of people signed up to deliver invocations to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly includes Christian pastors, atheists and a member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

The Anchorage Daily News reports nearly all of the 20 spots for 2019 have been filled after the borough Assembly adopted a new policy in November, allowing any borough resident to submit a written request to offer an invocation.

The policy change followed a state Superior Court ruling in October that found the borough's previous policy violated a ban on the government establishing an official religion or favoring one religion over another.

The previous policy stated invocations could only be delivered by chaplains or members of locally established religious organizations.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com