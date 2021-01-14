Kemp seeks to restore more than half of Georgia school cuts

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp want to restore more than half of Georgia's cuts to K-12 education made last year, on top of the $1,000 bonuses he wants to pay to teachers from federal money.
With tax collections running substantially ahead of what was predicted last spring, the Republican Kemp on Thursday proposed to add a net of $650 million to the current year's budget, boosting state spending to $26.3 billion. Kemp proposes a $27.2 billion budget for the 2022 year beginning July 1, $935 million above current spending levels.