Kemp announces new vaccine sites, defends Georgia's effort

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia's government will open five more mass-vaccination sites later this month as he defended the state's performance in delivering COVID-19 vaccines.
The state will open sites beginning March 17 in Columbus, Emerson, Sandersville, Savannah and Valdosta, joining sites the state is already running in Albany, Clarkesville, Hapeville and Macon. The Republican governor said Wednesday that the sites are being set up in advance of a further expansion of vaccine eligibility in the state to be announced later this month.