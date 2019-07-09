Kelly: Beware of judges looking to legislature from bench

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conservative-leaning state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is warning voters to beware of judges who can't explain why they shouldn't legislature from the bench.

Kelly made the remarks Tuesday during a Madison luncheon sponsored by conservative think tank Pax Americana Institute.

Kelly promised to go on interpreting laws as they're written. He said that approach is born from his philosophy that his bosses are Wisconsin's people.

He said if a judge says he or she won't legislate people should ask why not. If they truly believe it they should be able to explain why like he just did.

Ed Fallone and Jill Karofsky are vying to unseat Kelly in 2020.

Conservative Justice-elect Brian Hagedorn also addressed diners, saying the founding fathers believed people's natural rights flow from God, not government.