Kelce's OT touchdown gives Chiefs 34-28 win over Chargers JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 12:45 a.m.
1 of13 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, above, hauls in a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, center, fakes a pitch as fullback Gabe Nabers (40) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Kelce scored on a 34-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 34-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.
Kelce caught a tying 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter, then ended the game with his catch-and-run in overtime. On first-and-10, Kelce pulled in Mahomes' pass at the 30 and eluded two tackles en route to the end zone, where he was swarmed by teammates.