Keith Richards celebrates daughter’s wedding in Weston

WESTON — Music legend Keith Richards celebrated his daughter tying the knot at Lachat Town Farm on Saturday, according to Page Six.

The Rolling Stones’ guitarist and his wife, supermodel Patti Hansen, rented out Lachat Farm for their daughter Alexandra Richards’ wedding. The farm was rented for $15,000 and another $20,000 was paid for improvements according to Dan Woog’s site 06880.

Page Six reported Richards’ fellow band-mates Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts were there to celebrate, although Mick Jagger was said not to be in attendance.

The Richards’ house is reported to not be far from the farm, where a large white marquee stood for the wedding day celebration. Golf carts shuttled some guests from the house to the farm, and others arrived by small buses.

Alexandra, who models, married her fiance Jacques Naude, a visual artist she’s dated for over two years. On Sunday she posted a photo of her lace gown on her Instagram account.

“#AboutLastNight,” she wrote in the caption. “Over the moon to announce I’m a Mrs today!”

Guests reportedly dined on lamb, and cheers could be heard from the farm by neighbors.

