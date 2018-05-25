Kansas panel's leader suggests prescription tracking mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The chairman of a Kansas governor's task force on drug addiction has suggested that the state consider requiring medical professionals to participate in a prescription tracking system.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Greg Lakin raised the issue Thursday during a meeting of the task force appointed by Gov. Jeff Colyer to deal with a rise in recent years of opioid addictions and other substance abuse issues. Lakin is the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's chief medical officer.

Lakin said voluntarily participation in the state's prescription tracking system improved the state's ability to monitor prescriptions for opioids and other addictive drugs. But he said about a quarter of the potential participants don't use it.

Kansas Medical Society Executive Director Jon Rosell said health professionals already are overwhelmed with regulatory requirements.