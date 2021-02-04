Kansas measure would criminalize care for transgender youth

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislation that would make it a felony for doctors to provide medical treatments that help transgender youth transition is unlikely to get a hearing, the head of the committee to which it has been assigned said Thursday.
Four conservative GOP members of the Kansas House introduced the measure Wednesday, drawing immediate and strong condemnation from the Legislature's first transgender member, its two other openly LGBTQ lawmakers and the executive director of the state's leading LGBTQ-rights organization.