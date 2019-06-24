Kansas man drowns trying to rescue woman on Missouri river

NOEL, Mo. (AP) — A 26-year-old Wichita, Kansas, man died when he tried to rescue a woman on a Missouri river.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jacob Farley drowned Friday while trying to rescue a woman near the Elk River Dam at Noel.

The patrol's report says the woman had been swept under water at the dam. Farley drowned when he jumped into the river downstream to try and rescue her.

Noel firefighters were able to rescue the woman using a throw rope.