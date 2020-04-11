Kansas man arrested in killings of girlfriend, her daughter

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police arrested on Friday evening a Kansas man wanted on capital murder charges in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter.

Daniel Lopez, 25, was arrested without incident at a residence in Wichita after police followed up on a tip that he was at the home of family members, authorities said Saturday in a news release.

Sedgwick County authorities charged him on April 3 in the deaths of Mickayla Sorell, 25, and her daughter, Natalya Sorell.

They were found dead at their home in Wichita on March 31 after Sorell’s co-workers called to report that she hadn’t turned up for work. Police believe the shooting occurred March 28.

Lopez is also charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.