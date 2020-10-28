Kansas has record COVID spike, nearly 3,400 cases in 2 days

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas doesn't appear to be containing the coronavirus, reporting nearly 3,400 new cases Wednesday over just two days and a record seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

The state Department of Health and Environment's data showed that the rolling average for new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases was 1,084 a day for the seven days ending Wednesday. That's 33% higher than the previous record for the seven-day rolling average of 815 for the seven days ending Monday.

The health department said it switched this weekend to a new, automated system that allows new cases to be added to its count more quickly. It said the change accounted for about 1,500 of the 3,369 cases reported since Monday, but even with those cases factored out, the state had a record rolling seven-day average. The health department said Kansas has had 82,045 cases since the pandemic began.

The state also reported an additional 31 COVID-19-related deaths to bring the total to 1,007 for the pandemic.

Kansas had another 106 hospitalizations to bring the pandemic total to 3,752. The state averaged 35 new hospitalizations a day over the seven days ending Wednesday.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna