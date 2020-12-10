Kansas governor makes racial justice recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly released a report Thursday outlining more than 60 recommendations to the state Legislature and local government officials on how to tackle racial justice issues.

The report's recommendations were crafted by the 15-member Commission on Racial Equity and Justice, which Kelly appointed in June in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The racial justice commission approved the recommendations after five months of bi-weekly meetings and 26 learning sessions with community members, law enforcement representatives and others, according to an announcement.