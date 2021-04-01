Kansas expects federal policy to cost it $360M over 3 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas expects to lose a total of $360 million in tax revenues over three years because of a change in federal policies on COVID-19 relief for businesses, complicating legislative debates over state spending and cutting income taxes.
The disclosure of the state's expected loss is a cloud in what for months has otherwise been a sunny fiscal picture, with tax collections exceeding expectations and the unemployment rate back to lows seen before the coronavirus pandemic. The disclosure this week came as Republicans pushed a bill cutting income taxes through the GOP-controlled Legislature.