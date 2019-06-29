Kansas considers quarantine for invasive bluestem grass

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas agricultural officials are considering a quarantine to slow the spread of an invasive plant that's threatening native grasses.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Kansas Department of Agriculture recently sought public input on a plan to quarantine invasive yellow and Caucasian bluestem grasses. The varieties have invaded all but three Kansas counties.

Declaring the quarantine would prohibit the movement of all seeds, plants or parts of bluestem grasses within Kansas or into the state.

The move could affect some ranchers who rely on the species when cutting hay to feed livestock.

Ron Klataske leads environmental nonprofit Audubon of Kansas. Klataske supports the proposal, saying bluestems destroy all native plants.

Kansas Livestock Association Attorney Aaron Popelka says the group opposes the plan because it could economically hurt producers.

