Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly briefs the press on COVID-19 during a news conference at the Statehouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson//The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas added a record-setting 5,418 new coronavirus cases Friday as hospitals warned that staffing was being seriously strained.

The increases in confirmed and probable cases brought the state's total to 97,633, a 5.9% increase from Wednesday. With the influx, the seven-day daily rolling average rose to 1,779 cases, which is almost three times as high as it was just a month ago, data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows.

The state also added 79 COVID-19 fatalities Friday to bring the total to 1,166. Deaths have more than doubled since mid-September.

Cindy Samuelson, senior vice president of the Kansas Hospital Association, said smaller critical access hospitals are having to make multiple calls to find a larger hospital to accept their sickest patients. In some cases, patients have to be transferred farther or out of state.

Staffing also is a growing problem, with the association’s data from Wednesday showing that 38% of hospitals anticipating shortages this week in the Kansas City area.

“As there has been increases of community spread of COVID-19, they are like every other member of the community," Samuelson said. “Health care providers who are providing care to patients also go to the grocery store and are in the community, and if they get exposed, then they are having to quarantine like anyone else."

She said another issue is medical staff staying home to supervise their children's schooling when their district's aren't offering in-person instruction.

Leaders of several Kansas City area hospitals said Friday the number of available hospital beds that can be fully staffed is becoming dangerously small because of the increase in COVID-19 patients, raising the possibility that they will have to again delay elective surgeries.

On Tuesday, 11 hospitals in the area had 153 non-intensive care beds available, with 76 that could be fully staffed, and 32 intensive care beds available but only 22 that could be fully staffed, said David Wild, vice president of performance improvement for the University of Kansas Health System.

Chief medical officers met privately with area public officials before holding a virtual news conference to spread the message that they are not yet turning away people in true emergency situations, but they all have plans for that possibility, particularly in the always-busy flu season.

Steve Stites, chief medical officer for the health system, said the primary way to prevent crisis situations at hospitals is for the public to follow health protocols, such as social distancing and wearing masks. He said on Monday, six hospitals in the region had a total of 277 COVID-19 patients and that number had climbed to 318 by Friday morning. And he noted that COVID-19 is now the primary cause of hospital admissions, surpassing cancer, heart attacks and other diseases.

“The message is we are really concerned,” Stites said. “We’re not saying it’s a crisis, we’re not panicking, we’re just saying we’re concerned and trying to get the message out so people can start doing a better job of following the rules of infection control.”

