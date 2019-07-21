Kansas adds electric car charging at turnpike service areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Electric charging stations have been introduced at the Topeka, Lawrence and Towanda services areas on the Kansas Turnpike.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the charging station additions Wednesday, calling them "a game changer" for electric vehicle drivers. The Topeka Service Area, similar to the ones in Lawrence and Towanda, has three charging stations.

The charging station additions came as a result of an alliance between the Kansas Turnpike Authority, Westar Energy and Kansas City Power and Light.

Turnpike officials say the charging stations will help to eradicate "range anxiety," or the concern an electric car battery will run out of power before reaching a destination.

Westar Energy officials say manufacturers expect to spend around $500 billion in the next eight years on electric car development.

___

