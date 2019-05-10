Kansas Turnpike reopens near Oklahoma after flooding

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A stretch of the Kansas Turnpike has reopened near the Oklahoma border after a flooding creek inundated the roadway.

The Kansas Turnpike Authorities said in a tweet Thursday night that, "The first 24 hours belonged to Mother Nature; the second 24 hours belonged to us." The tweet included a video of the flooding and crews working to repair the toll road, which had been closed south of the exit in Wellington.

The area flooded Wednesday when up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain fell across parts of the state in just 24 hours. Flooding also forced evacuations and school closures. Wellington is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Wichita.