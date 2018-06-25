Kansas Supreme Court to release school finance ruling

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling Monday on whether the state's spending on public schools remains inadequate after an increase approved earlier this year.

The high court has considered arguments from the state that a new law phasing in a $548 million increase in funding over five years is enough to provide a "suitable" education for every child as specified in the state constitution.

It will be the third time in two years the court has taken up the school funding issue. This year's increase came after the GOP-controlled Legislature boosted funding and raised income taxes.

The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by four school districts. The districts argued this year's increase still left the state up to $1.5 billion a year short of adequate spending.