Kansas State Fair board will reconsider holding event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The chances of the Kansas State Fair being held this year are looking less likely after a large number of vendors backed out or expressed trepidation.

The Hutchinson News reports that the fair's board will meet Monday to reconsider its decision to hold the event in September.

“What happened is after the board made the decision, some of the vendors who previously told us they were a go for this year indicated they are seriously reconsidering it,” Kansas State Fair general manager Robin Jennison said Thursday.

He said others flat out said they weren't coming. Additionally, Jennison said, it was beginning to appear the fair would be financially worse off going forward than not having it. The organization cannot operate in the red.