Kansas House weighs in on Gaza war with pro-Israel statement

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Wednesday pushed a resolution through the Kansas House expressing the state's solidarity with Israel and condemning Hamas militants as “terrorists” after an 11-day war this month in the Gaza Strip.
The House voted 83-27 in favor of the resolution, which will be sent to Israeli government representatives in the U.S. It inspired a brief but intense debate, with two of the Legislature's most liberal members arguing that the measure ignored abuses by the Israeli government against Palestinians.