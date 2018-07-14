Kansas GOP House candidate denies mulling run as Democrat

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Republican candidate for Congress is denying claims from three Democratic officials that he considered running as a Democrat.

Steve Watkins, an Army veteran running in the Kansas 2nd District, acknowledged that he met with Ty Dragoo, the Democratic vice chair for the 2nd District, in August 2017. But he says he always intended to run as a Republican.

The Kansas City Star reports Dragoo said he and two other Democrats met with Watkins. He says Watkins expressed socially liberal views and was trying to determine if the Democrats would support him.

Watkins said the Democrats began discussing liberal policy but he didn't participate.

Shawnee Democratic Party's vice chair, Luke Domme, and Sarah Coats, a Democratic candidate for the Kansas Legislature, also were at the meeting and supported Dragoo's version of events.



