KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of Elmwood around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, and they found a man who had been shot inside a home.

Paramedics responded but the victim died at the scene of the shooting. His name and age were not immediately released.

Police did not announce any arrests in the case Sunday morning.