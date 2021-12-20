Kansas City police identify victims of fatal firetruck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified the three victims killed last week when a firetruck collided with a sport utility vehicle and then smashed into a building in a Kansas City entertainment area.

Police said Monday that 41-year-old Tami Knight was struck last Wednesday when the impact of the crash forced the truck and the SUV over a sidewalk, where she had been walking. The vehicles came to a stop in a Westport building that had been home to the Riot Room, a bar and music venue that recently closed. Her body was found in the rubble the next day.