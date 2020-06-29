Kansas City mayor called racist slur after requiring masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City's Black mayor said Monday that he was called a racist slur and told he should “swing from a tree” after he announced mandatory face masks in the Missouri city.

Mayor Quinton Lucas on Twitter shared a screenshot of the texts, which came after he announced Friday that masks will be required in Kansas City when 6 feet (2 meters) of separation isn't feasible.

“You walked with RIOTERS not wearing a mask idiot,” a text read, according to a screenshot Lucas shared. “You should swing from a tree, I'm not threatening it, but would love to see it.”

Lucas has joined in Kansas City protests sparked by the death of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police. Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as the handcuffed man pleaded for air.

Lucas did not share the name or number of the person who allegedly sent the texts, which included a racist slur and obscene language describing the Black mayor.

In a tweet about the texts, Lucas wrote, “let's do better."

Masks as of Monday are required in Kansas City. The mandate will remain in place until at least July 12.

It's unclear if police are investigating the texts to the mayor as a threat. An Associated Press request for comment to a Kansas City police spokesman wasn't immediately returned Monday.