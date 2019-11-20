Kansas City district falsified attendance data; owes state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An investigation has found that the Kansas City School District falsified attendance data and will be forced to repay money to the state.

The Kansas City Star reports that the district released the findings publicly Wednesday morning after reporting them to state education officials earlier this month.

The investigation found that at least seven officials were involved in falsifying the data from 2013 to 2016, before Superintendent Mark Bedell was hired. Three of the employees are no longer with the district and the other four have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Because the state funds schools in part based on student attendance, the manipulation led to the district being overpaid. The amount it will be required to pay back hasn’t been determined.

Bedell says steps have been taken to ensure it never happens again.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com