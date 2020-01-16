Kansas AG wants to crack down on indoor vaping

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The state's top prosecutor wants to crack down on indoor vaping.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday in a news release that he wants the Kansas Indoor Clean Air Act to also cover vaping and has crafted legislation to make the change. The law prohibits smoking in most public places, including workplaces, public buildings, bars and restaurants.

“We see no logical reason to protect indoor vaping in public places where indoor smoking is already prohibited by law,” Schmidt said. “I suspect the reason indoor vaping is not already covered by the Clean Indoor Air Act is simply that nobody was thinking about vaping in 2010 when the law was enacted. Our proposal would update the law and close this loophole.”

Schmidt said that medical professionals suggest secondhand vape aerosol particles, like secondhand smoke, are harmful to people who inhale them.