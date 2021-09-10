Kansas AG ready to join GOP fight against US vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt signaled Friday that he's likely to join other Republican state officials in challenging President Joe Biden's new requirements for as many as 100 million Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Schmidt issued a statement saying that no president has the authority to issue the mandate that Biden did Thursday. The Democratic president's requirements affect federal government workers and contractors, health care workers and employees of companies with 100 or more workers. Private employers would have to get their employees vaccinated or tested weekly.