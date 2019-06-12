Kamala Harris proposes executive orders on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kamala Harris says that if elected president, she will pursue a series of executive actions to make it easier for immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children to apply for green cards allowing them to live and work here legally.

Among them, Harris says she would create a "parole in place" program during which they can apply to live in the country legally until they receive permission to stay.

Harris also says she would direct her Homeland Security secretary to retroactively grant work authorization to these immigrants.

The California Democrat also says she would immediately reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, t he Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation and that President Donald Trump has sought to end